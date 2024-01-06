New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,216 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $72,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day moving average of $257.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

