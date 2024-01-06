Monument Capital Management Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $656.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $462.22 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $612.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

