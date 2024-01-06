Monument Capital Management Sells 706 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

