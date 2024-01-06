Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

