Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,206 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

