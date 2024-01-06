Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

RTX stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

