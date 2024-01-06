Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $913.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $924.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $833.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

