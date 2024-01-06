Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 297,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $239.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.76. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

