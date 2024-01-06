Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.