Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

WDAY stock opened at $265.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.50, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.96 and a twelve month high of $279.83.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,152 shares of company stock valued at $31,838,238 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

