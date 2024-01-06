The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Lowered by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.13.

Shares of CI stock opened at $313.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average is $288.43. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

