Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 1.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,372,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $86.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.