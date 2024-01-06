Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 1.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,372,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $86.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
