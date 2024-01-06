Penobscot Wealth Management Takes $1.03 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

