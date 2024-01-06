Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 575,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 152,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.