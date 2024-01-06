KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

