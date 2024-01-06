Chicago Capital LLC Has $71.07 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 3.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Fair Isaac worth $71,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO opened at $1,116.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,073.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $931.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,185.42.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,997 shares of company stock worth $26,859,397. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

