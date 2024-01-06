Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 10,332 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 17.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

