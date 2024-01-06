iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $152.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.73.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

