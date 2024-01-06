Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $242,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $553.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.