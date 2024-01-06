Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 490 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $889.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

