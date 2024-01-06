Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Cut by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

