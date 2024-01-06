Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.84%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.