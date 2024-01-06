Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,662 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

