Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

