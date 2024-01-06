Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,897,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,724,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after buying an additional 553,294 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000.

BBAG opened at $46.02 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

