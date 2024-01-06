Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,355,000 after acquiring an additional 108,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,423,000.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

