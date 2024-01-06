Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $44,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $240.56 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $245.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TT

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.