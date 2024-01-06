New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $44,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.28.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

