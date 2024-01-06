New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,496 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $47,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $372.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

