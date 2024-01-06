New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 327,279 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,279 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $45,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 123.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

