New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,621.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,546.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.58 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

