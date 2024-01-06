New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 80,363 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,363 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $52,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

AIG stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

