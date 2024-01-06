New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,559 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of General Motors worth $54,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,200,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

