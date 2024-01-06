Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 1.2%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.80 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25). Approximately 52,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 61,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.23).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 32.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £117.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Litigation Capital Management news, insider Mary Gangemi sold 30,260 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total value of £30,865.20 ($39,303.71). 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

