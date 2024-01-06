Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Up 0.5%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.23). Approximately 1,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.22).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.55. The company has a market capitalization of £81.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,920.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

In related news, insider Edward Knapp purchased 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,786.68 ($18,829.34). 38.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

