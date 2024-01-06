iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 167,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 145,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $479.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 248.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 112,194 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 81,687 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

