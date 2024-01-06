Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Matthew Leibel Sells 361 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $12,194.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Leibel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $32.51 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. Analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xometry by 72.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

