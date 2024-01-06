OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OPKO Health Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ OPK opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

