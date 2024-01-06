EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,505 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $15,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,078,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,570,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 6,664 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $62,441.68.

EVCM opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

