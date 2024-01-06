YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) shot up 14.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

