BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 153,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 254,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWAY

BrainsWay Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.