Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Shares Down 0.5%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.40 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.63). Approximately 1,897,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,459,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.64).

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.11. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98.

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Company Profile

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 94,593,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £90,809,955.84 ($115,637,279.82). 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

