Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Shares Down 0.4%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.20 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.19). 125,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 101,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.20).

Argentex Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market cap of £101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Ormonde acquired 64,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($63,669.87). In other Argentex Group news, insider James Ormonde bought 64,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($63,669.87). Also, insider Nigel Railton bought 61,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,968.90 ($63,630.33). Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

