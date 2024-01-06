Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.14). 267,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 474,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.68. The company has a market capitalization of £421.23 million, a PE ratio of 673.08 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

