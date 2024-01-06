Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 83,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Strathcona Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Strathcona Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Strathcona Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

