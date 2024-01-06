Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Trading Up 4.1%

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 107,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Halo Labs Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
Halo Labs Company Profile
Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
