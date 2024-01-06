B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Shares Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). Approximately 258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

B.S.D Crown Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.

B.S.D Crown Company Profile

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

