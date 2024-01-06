Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.45. 2,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Happiness Development Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.19% of Happiness Development Group worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

