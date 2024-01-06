Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 403,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 583,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.