Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $65.79 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $792.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

